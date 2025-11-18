Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. $WK

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 27.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 144.2% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 39.4% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 58,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.96 million. Workiva’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

