Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

