Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $38.90 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.