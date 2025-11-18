Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.25.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7%

WM opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.