Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5,440.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dollar General by 251.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,450,000 after buying an additional 1,211,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,271,000 after buying an additional 1,201,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $41,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

