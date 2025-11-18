Diversified Portfolios Inc. Takes $419,000 Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

DFCF stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.