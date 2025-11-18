Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 74,734 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.