Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 5,580 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,590 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,331,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after buying an additional 1,557,053 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,813,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,552,000 after buying an additional 606,268 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,430,000 after acquiring an additional 140,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,778,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50.

Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

