Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 2,184 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 133,511 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,548,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,787,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

