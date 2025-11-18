Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 195,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 198,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $112.93.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

