Diversified Portfolios Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF $AVLV

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLV. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVLV opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

