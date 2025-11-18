Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 181,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter.

AVUV stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.83.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

