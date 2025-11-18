Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $993,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $245.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

