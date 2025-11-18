Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 56,414 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,071,000. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,161,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 423.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,842,000 after buying an additional 543,091 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,863,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 851,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 479,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

