Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 647,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 305,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA VTES opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $102.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.