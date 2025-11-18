Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $282.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

