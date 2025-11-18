Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares $TMF Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 19.4% during the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $267,000.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

