Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DGXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digi Power X from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digi Power X in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Digi Power X in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Digi Power X in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Digi Power X Stock Performance

Digi Power X stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Digi Power X has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Digi Power X had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digi Power X in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Digi Power X in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi Power X in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi Power X in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi Power X during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digi Power X

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

