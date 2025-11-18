DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Receives $8.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.8750.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 2.7%

DRH stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 106.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,412,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after buying an additional 2,788,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $18,262,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 723.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,268,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,345 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,002,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,231,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,897 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

