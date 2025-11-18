Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,039,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $146.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

