Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TSE:POW

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.32. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$62.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$69.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.92. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$41.88 and a 1 year high of C$71.97.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.