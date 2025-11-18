Davis Select Worldwide ETF $DWLD Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,083 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 5.96% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $25,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 371.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 303,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 238,886 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 502.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 138,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 173,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 143.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 50,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 184.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Performance

BATS DWLD opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $460.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $42.79.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

