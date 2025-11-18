Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $1.8650. Approximately 72,978,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 21,770,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datavault AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Datavault AI Stock Up 1.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $531.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,309.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datavault AI

In related news, insider Brett Moyer sold 130,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $52,301.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,117,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,066. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter worth $3,218,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Further Reading

