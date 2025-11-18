Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 338,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 76,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.