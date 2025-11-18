Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading 22.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shot up 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 338,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 76,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

