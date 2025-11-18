Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,526,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 585.0% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 108,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie raised their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total transaction of $10,674,036.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 395,661 shares in the company, valued at $78,336,921.39. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 364,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,252,118.42. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,979,841 shares of company stock worth $303,130,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $180.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.91. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.48, a PEG ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.