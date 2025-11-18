DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for FLG

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report issued on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flagstar Bank, National Association’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bank, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $13.35.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Institutional Trading of Flagstar Bank, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

