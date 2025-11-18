Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,850 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

