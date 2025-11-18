Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 20.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 235,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 16.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut Brookfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

