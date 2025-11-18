Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 25,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,233 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $325.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

