Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $199.39 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $200.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day moving average is $170.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

