Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 348.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 902.4% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $320.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

