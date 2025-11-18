CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $526.58 and last traded at $529.78. 1,391,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,469,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $537.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after purchasing an additional 976,822 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

