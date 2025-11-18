Critical Comparison: Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alibaba Group and Onfolio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $1,000.76 billion 0.38 $17.93 billion $8.60 18.37 Onfolio $7.86 million 0.55 -$1.77 million ($0.46) -1.85

Analyst Ratings

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alibaba Group and Onfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 1 0 17 1 2.95 Onfolio 1 0 0 0 1.00

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus price target of $190.18, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Onfolio.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 14.85% 13.04% 7.70% Onfolio -17.18% -41.88% -20.78%

Volatility and Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onfolio has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Onfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Onfolio on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao, a digital retail platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; Freshippo, a retail platform for groceries and fresh goods; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. The company also operates Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, it offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, the company provides elastic computing, storage, network, security, database, big data, and IoT services; and hardware, software license, software installation, and application development and maintenance services. Additionally, it operates Youku, an online video platform; Quark, a platform for information search, storage, and consumption; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency mobile app; and Tmall Genie smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

