Creative Planning reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,684 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,586,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,457 shares during the period. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $165,720,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

