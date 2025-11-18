Creative Planning Sells 21,522 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Creative Planning decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,522 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of BK opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $113.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.