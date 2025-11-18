Creative Planning Raises Stake in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Creative Planning lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in HSBC were worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,726,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,438,000 after buying an additional 53,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,789 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 425.4% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HSBC by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 164,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,022,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,707,000 after purchasing an additional 85,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%.The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 41.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

