Creative Planning Purchases 19,926 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,665,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,034,000 after purchasing an additional 104,930 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,977,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,933,000 after buying an additional 168,774 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,360,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 724,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 997,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 454,272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

