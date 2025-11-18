Creative Planning Purchases 15,510 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $135.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $141.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

