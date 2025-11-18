Creative Planning Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,903,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,836,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,015,000 after buying an additional 35,773 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 57,834.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,584,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,388,000 after buying an additional 2,580,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,040,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,516,000 after acquiring an additional 334,547 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $92.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.