Creative Planning Increases Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 118.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,140 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,317,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,754,000 after buying an additional 1,016,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 103.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,743,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

