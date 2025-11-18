Creative Planning Has $17.84 Million Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Williams Companies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 362.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 153.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,238.3% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 338,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $2,728,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

