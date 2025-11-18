Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 509.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 159.3% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.64.

View Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PWR opened at $426.70 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $469.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.