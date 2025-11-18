Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

