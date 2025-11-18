Creative Planning Acquires 12,879 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $178.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $183.93.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.