CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.67 and traded as low as GBX 90. CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 90, with a volume of 11,533 shares traded.

CPPGroup Stock Down 5.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.67.

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (38.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPPGroup had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CPPGroup Plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

