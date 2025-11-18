Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,840,787,000 after buying an additional 921,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after acquiring an additional 276,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after purchasing an additional 123,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $304.80 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

