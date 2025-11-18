Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $53,031,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $32,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 434.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 859,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,440,000 after buying an additional 698,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 588,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $64.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

