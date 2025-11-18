Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,952 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 321.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 90.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $170.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.36 and its 200-day moving average is $199.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.42.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

