Cool (CLCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect Cool to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $84.7070 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

CLCO stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.53 million, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.70. Cool has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLCO shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Cool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cool has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

